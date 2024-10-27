Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani addressed the crowd at a Donald Trump election rally on Sunday in Madison Square Garden in New York City and spoke about the former President's support of Israel, among other things.

"September 11th was our darkest hour; October 7th was Israel's darkest hour. They are our best friend. I worked for Ronald Regan for eight years, Ronald Regan said: 'We have to be there for Israel always because they are always there for us!'" Giuliani stated.

The former mayor continued: "Hamas is not there for us, Iran is not there for us, they want to kill us. And the Palestinians are taught to kill us at two years old. They wouldn't let a Palestinian in Jordan, they wouldn't let a Palestinian in Egypt, and Harris wants to bring them to you. They may have good people; I'm sorry I don't take a risk with people who are taught to kill Americans at two.

"I'm on the side of Israel! You're on the side of Israel! Donald Trump is on the side of Israel! And they're on the side of the terrorists!" he concluded.