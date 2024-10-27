It’s 7:45 am, and 8-year-old Shalom stands at the bus stop, dark locks framing his flushed cheeks. As the 32 bus rolls to a stop, he looks up shyly at Refael the bus driver, who pinches his cheeks and welcomes him heartily on board. Tiny Shalom was nervous about starting school, and every day, Refael warmly reassured him that everything would be okay.

Today looks different.

Today, it is Refael who needs reassurance.

Refael Chai, a father of fourteen children and Jerusalem powerhouse has been recently diagnosed with a highly complex and rare disease. Doctors informed the family that he must have an immediate kidney transplant abroad, however, the costs of the complex surgery reached a staggering $350,000. Recently, the severity of the situation escalated when due to complications from the illness, Refael’s leg had to be amputated.

“I have young children at home who still need their father,” shared Refael’s wife, Efrat.

“They keep asking me when he’s going to have surgery and I don’t know how to break their heart...”

An emergency campaign has been launched, endorsed by several prominent public figures, including the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, who has personally written a strong letter of support. This initiative aims to gather the funds necessary for Refael’s transplant until, God willing, Refael recovers from the disease that has caused his family so much pain. Though illness has ravaged his body and he has lost a limb, Refoel still has retained his faith. He is clearly a special soul, too beloved and important to be taken from this world so young.

