The Political-Security Cabinet will convene today (Sunday) for a discussion about the Israeli attack on Iran on Friday night - and Tehran's possible responses.

An Israeli official clarified to Kan News that the targets of the attack were predetermined and had not been changed during the last ten days - these are the same targets that were planned in advance, even before the UAV attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea the week before. Several Cabinet ministers believed that the scope of the attack in Iran was insufficient - but the decision to attack was unanimous in the Cabinet.

Before carrying out the attack in Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held personal meetings to update ministers close to him who were not part of the consultations. Netanyahu gave them the details of the attack in preparation for the formal vote that took place by telephone afterward.

Israel on Friday night attacked approximately 20 targets in Iran, in an operation which lasted several hours. The attack, dubbed 'Operation Days of Repentance,' was carried out in retaliation for Iran's massive ballistic missile attack on Israel in early October, when 181 ballistic missiles were fired at the Jewish State in the largest such attack in world history.

Among the targets were missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year, as well as Iran’s surface-to-air missile arrays and Iranian aerial capabilities that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.