Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, one of five soldiers from the 8th Brigade who were killed in battle in southern Lebanon, is the cousin of Tzahi Idan, a hostage who was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7 and continues to be held in Gaza more than a year later.

"He won’t get to see him come home from captivity in Gaza,” a relative of the family told Ynet.

In addition to Guy, Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal were also killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the building in which they were stationed Thursday night.

Tzahi Idan and his family were sheltering in their safe room and attempting to hold the safe room's door shut together with his oldest daughter, 18-year-old Maayan, when terrorists entered their home and ordered them to come out.

The attackers shot and killed Maayan and entered the safe room, kidnapping Tsahi in front of his wife and surviving children. The terrorists filmed the incident in which Maayan was murdered and Tzahi kidnapped.