Former UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine Richard Falk claimed that the October 7, 2023 attacks committed by the Hamas terrorist organization in which about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were massacred, was "long overdue" and "entirely justifiable" even if violations of international law were committed during the course of the attack.

In an interview published today (Monday) with the Indian site Countercurrents, Falk claimed that, “To the extent that there is real evidence of atrocities accompanying the October 7 attack, those would constitute violations, but the attack itself is something that, in context, appears entirely justifiable and long overdue."

“One of the tactics used by the West and Israel has been to almost succeed in decontextualizing October 7 so that it appears to have come out of the blue," he said, adding a defense of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' controversial statement soon after October 7 that the massacre did not occur "in a vacuum."

Falk agreed with the position of Chinese Ambassador to The Hague Zhang Jun, who argued that the Palestinian Arabs have the "inalienable right" to engage in "armed struggle" against Israel.

“Yes, I think that’s a correct understanding of international law—one that the West, by and large, doesn’t want to hear about," he said of Zhang's position.

Falk has a long history of anti-Israel sentiment and has faced numerous accusations of antisemitism for his extremism. In 2011, the Anti-Defamation League accused him of posting an antisemitic cartoon on his blog depicting a dog wearing a kippah urinating on Lady Justice while chewing on bloody bones, a cartoon which even UN official Navi Pillay, herself an extreme critic of Israel, called "antisemitic and objectionable."

While Falk later apologized for the cartoon, he has caused multiple other controversies, including blaming Israel for the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing and appearing on the radio of a 9/11 conspiracy theorist and Holocaust denier. He had frequently defended what he sees as the right of the Palestinian Arabs to resort to violence as well as the Hamas terrorist organization.