The Israeli National Security Council issued a severe travel warning on Wednesday to Israelis in Sri Lanka and called them to immediately leave the area of Arugam Bay and the southern and western coasts of the Island due to "updated information regarding a terror threat in the tourist and beach areas."

In recent days the NSC was exposed to intelligence regarding intentions to commit a terror attack on Israelis, particularly in Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka. According to officials, there is a "substantive warning regarding a terror cell that is underway and out in the field, similar to the warnings regarding the Iranian intent to commit an attack in Turkey in the summer of 2022."

A senior security official added that "there may be more than one cell. We're talking about elements on the ground and actions that may be committed in the immediate future, therefore we raised the threat level to the most extreme one on the coast and tourism centers. As long as the situation hasn't calmed down and all of the elements have not been thwarted the matter is not over."

The Sri Lankan police announced that there is a fear of harm to Israelis in the area. The police set up checkpoints and are inspecting vehicles. The US Embassy in the country also issued a warning which states that it received credible information regarding an attack at popular tourist sites in the Arugam Bay area.

The Israeli NSC called on Israelis in the Arugam Bay area, and the beaches in the south and west of the country, including the cities of Ahangama, Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama, to leave immediately and raised the threat level to Level 4.

"To those who leave those areas it is suggested to leave the country or at least go to the capital Colombo, where there is a large presence of local security authorities."

In the rest of the country, the threat level has been raised to Level 3: "It is recommended that Israelis who are planning on traveling to the country suspend their trip unless it is essential."

In addition, the NSC is asking Israelis to take safety precautions: avoid outwardly displaying Israeli symbols including shirts in Hebrew and ethnic and religious symbols, avoid gatherings of Israelis in public at sites that do not have security, and in any case of a concern for an unusual incident - contact the local security authorities.