Many a soldier in Gaza and Lebanon owes his life to a four-legged friend from the Oketz unit.

They lead the way, detecting explosives, assisting in the recovery of casualties and the capture of terrorists.

Dozens of IDF attack dogs have been killed since the start of the fighting, but in their lives they have saved countless soldiers: "When the dog with me signals a mine – it means the saving of the lives of the soldiers around me."

Working dogs that are injured or killed in action our frequently afforded the same attention and honors as human soldiers, including medical evacuation, significant efforts to recover their bodies, and military funerals in a specially designated cemetery.