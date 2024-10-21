On Sunday, ISA director Ronen Bar presented the Cabinet a proposal for a hostage deal that Egypt is trying to lead.

The deal was proposed by the Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad in his meeting yesterday with Bar in Cairo.

According to the Egyptian proposal, a few hostages will be released in exchange for a two-week ceasefire. Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich opposed.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Transport Minister Miri Regev, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported the promotion of the deal.

Egypt hopes that this small deal will be a first step towards initiating negotiations between the parties for a larger deal in the background of the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.