A few hours before a game of the Premier League for basketball, the Winner League, between the champion Maccabi Tel Aviv and rival Hapoel Jerusalem, the league website was hacked, and images from the latest Hamas sign of life video were posted to its public pages.

In the picture that appeared today on the league management website, the hostages Maxim Herkin and Bar Kupershtein were seen in an image from the video published last night, with the caption: 'Enough, bring us home.'

Above their picture was written: 'Time is running out' in Arabic, Hebrew, and English.

Additionally, the title of the page read 'Al-Qassam', which is the military wing of Hamas, indicating a hacker attack.