Soldiers from the IDF's 188th Brigade, under the command of Division 36, continue operational activities in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, and destroying underground infrastructure and many weapons.

In the operations this week, the soldiers located and destroyed a weapons storehouse located in the heart of a residential neighborhood, adjacent to a civilian home.

In a storehouse, dozens of long- and short-range missiles were found, alongside ammunition, dozens of mortars, machine guns, explosives, and medical equipment.

In another operation, the IDF located and destroyed a vehicle and the rocket launcher it was carrying.

The vehicle was found next to a civilian building, still loaded with rockets and prepared for another barrage on northern Israel.