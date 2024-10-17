The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday that the IAF, alongside IDF artillery, struck and eliminated the terrorist Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in the area of Bint Jbeil. Awada was responsible for carrying out terror attacks against the State of Israel from a number of villages in the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day, IDF troops and the IAF eliminated more than 45 terrorists and dismantled more than 150 Hezbollah terror targets, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and terror infrastructure sites. IDF soldiers conducting targeted, ground raids also located large quantities of weapons in southern Lebanon.

Over the past day in Gaza, IDF troops eliminated armed terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah. During operational activity in northern Gaza, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist cell and located a large number of weapons, including hand-grenades, AK-47s, explosives and mortars.

IDF troops also continue operating to expose and dismantle terror infrastructure, as well as eliminate terrorists, in central Gaza. Over the past day, IDF troops began operational activity in the outksirts of Nuseirat and Al Bureij.