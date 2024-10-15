The fight for admitting immigrants to Poland is increasing. Forty-six human rights organizations, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, published an open letter urging the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, to abolish a decision that would prevent immigrants from entering the country.

Tusk announced that he intends to adopt a program that would "temporarily suspend the right to asylum," as, according to him, this is a security danger to Poland. "It is our right and our duty to protect the Polish and European border. We will not hold negotiations on our security," Tusk wrote on Monday on X.

He also commented on the fact that Belarus and Russia are trying to transfer tens of thousands of immigrants from Middle East countries and Africa to Polish territory, as "revenge" for Poland's support for Ukraine. "The right to an asylum has become an instrument to be used in this war and it has nothing to do with human rights."

In response to the Polish Prime Minister's announcement, forty-six human rights organizations, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, Amnesty International and others, published an open letter in which they asked Tusk to abolish his decision and allow immigrants from around the world to enter Poland.

"Fundamental rights and freedoms are not a basis for discussion or political bargaining. Thanks to these rights, thousands of Polish women and men have found shelter in other countries during the difficult times of Communist totalitarianism. We live in difficult and uncertain times of war, conflicts are erupting all over the world, and we are also on the brink of war. But this does not absolve us from being human and upholding the law," according to the open letter to Tusk.