Emuna Or, the sister of Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, 2023, led a group that placed posters of hostages throughout communities in Judea and Samaria and along Rout 60 on Thursday.

This morning, Emuna found many of those posters had been torn down. She told Arutz Sheva, "Along the main axis of Binyamin and Samaria there are posters on every relevant topic."

"Administrative detainees, judicial reform, the G'vura Forum, the Victory Forum, etc. And for a whole year I saw almost no trace of the 101 hostages in Gaza, including my brother Avinatan," she said.

"I contacted the Hostages Families Headquarters and asked for a special order of posters with a sentence I chose - 'What did you do for them today?' A simple one that everyone should ask themselves when they go to work and come home - in whatever way you choose or believe, have you done something today for those who are held every moment between life and death?"

Emuna emphasized that the posters were torn down not only at hitchhiking sites and bus stations on the highway where Palestinian Arabs would be expected to take them down, but within Jewish communities, causing her to fear that the culprits may be Jewish residents.

"Of course the deed was done by specific people," she adds, "but in my opinion, there is a clear reflection here of the 'choice' of our community in this war."

"Do the demonstrations at Kaplan about the hostages feel political to you?" Emuna asked, "Then why didn't you go out and demonstrate yourself? And when they are there every night, where are you? How come while people in Tel Aviv know by heart the life story of each hostage - here we don't even know their faces?"

"So is it really the political slogans that bother us? Or has it already become a story we told ourselves to make it easier to ignore the most complex issue in the country," she wondered. "When I find my brother's face torn and thrown on the road I feel pain, but when I find It is on the roads of my home, I feel betrayed. We have educated our children in the values ​​of victory, of the people of Israel and self-sacrifice."

"Have we forgotten the simple value of compassion? Of life? "It's clear to me that deep down everyone cares, and everyone is praying for their return, so I'll be back next week with new signs, and I'll continue our fight until those who 'care will also learn to move into action," Emuna concluded.