Ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize awards, the Im Tirtzu organization gathered more than 12,000 signatories on a petition to express strong condemnation of the nomination of UNRWA for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The organization explained, "Our concerns are rooted in serious issues regarding UNRWA’s involvement in promoting violence and terrorism against Jews and Israelis."

"UNRWA workers participated in the events surrounding the October 7th massacre, aided and participated in Hamas attacks, and held Israeli civilian hostages, raising significant concerns about the agency's ability to uphold the principles of peace and humanitarian support. These actions contradict the values that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to promote."

Shai Rosengarten, CEO of Im Tirtzu said: "More than 7500 Jews in Israel and abroad responded to our call and expressed their firm opposition to the awarding of the Nobel Prize to an organization whose operatives took part in the horrific massacre on the seventh of October. We call on the prize committee not to stain the Prize with the blood found on the hands of UNRWA employees."

The petition reads: "We express our strong condemnation of the nomination of UNRWA for the Nobel Peace Prize. Our concerns are rooted in UNRWA’s cooperation with terror groups in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon."

"UNRWA workers participated in the events surrounding the October 7th massacre, UNRWA school teachers have been linked to leadership positions within Hamas, and UNRWA facilities have been used to store weapons and serve as launch sites for attacks.

"The connection of UNRWA and Hamas contradict the values that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to promote. UNRWA is no peace mission or humanitarian aid organization: they aid only terror and violence, and promote violence and hatred of Jews and Israelis.

"Recognizing UNRWA with the Nobel Peace Prize would send a contradictory message about the values of peace and reconciliation. We urge the Nobel Committee to reconsider this nomination."