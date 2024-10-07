Two days after the conclusion of the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday, thousands of Breslov hasidim wishing to return home are trapped at the Ukraine-Romania border.

According to sources in the community, many people are forced to wait in inclement weather, without proper shelter.

A senior source in United Breslov said, "The Ukrainians have created an electronic line and they only accept those who booked an appointment ahead of time. And sometimes there are no open appointments for the border for many hours ahead. It creates insane chaos."

At the Bacău airport in Romania, the situation is "critical." A travel agent described: "The airport management, together with local police, have taken sole control... They are not willing to listen or to allow the travel agents to bring in travelers if it is necessary."

As a result, some flights are leaving with empty seats - a situation which only increases the crisis.

Sources close to Rabbi Natan Ben Nun, chairman of United Breslov in Uman, said that he is working around the clock and using all of his diplomatic connections in attempt to solve the crisis.

Israel's Foreign Ministry is also attempting to intervene, but thus far has made no significant progress.

United Breslov activists have emphasized the importance of customs regulations, especially in light of the current situation. Among other things, they warn that anyone who violates the rules may receive a "black visa."