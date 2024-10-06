* Translated by Janine Muller Sherr

We are in the midst of Aseret Yemei Teshuva The Ten Days of Repentance- days of unity, healing, and prayer focused on improving ourselves and the world around us. How symbolic that these days fall this year during the week in which we will be commemorating October 7.

Here are five points to think about this week:

1) Tzom (The Fast of) Gedaliah began at dawn today and lasts until nightfall. This fast commemorates the assassination of Gedaliah ben Achikam, the governor appointed by the Babylonians to oversee the small community of Jews remaining in Israel following the destruction of the First Temple. He was killed by another Jew, Yishmael ben Netanya. This act of violence perpetrated by one Jew against another resulted in the end of the Jewish settlement of the First Temple period and the exile of the remaining Jews to the diaspora.

2) Aseret Yemei Teshuva- The Ten Days of Repentance- began on Rosh Hashanah and will end on Yom Kippur, the 10th day of Tishrei. When referring to these days, it is customary to quote the beautiful words of the prophet Isaiah: “Seek out God when He is found, call Him when He is near.”

3) Rambam (Maimonides) writes about these days: “Even though repentance and crying out to God are always timely, during the days from Rosh Hashanah to Yom Kippur it is exceedingly appropriate and accepted immediately (on high).” And this year we have so much to cry about and so much to ask for.

4) During The Ten Days of Repentance, there are several additions to our daily prayers. Here is one special verse that we add to the Shemone Esrei: “In the book of life, blessing, and peace, and good livelihood, good decrees, salvations, and consolations, may we be remembered and inscribed before You-we and Your entire people the Family of Israel for a good life and for peace”. Amen.

5) We also continue reciting the Selichot prayers, and it is customary to greet each other with the following words: “May you be sealed for a Good Year.” May all of us merit to be sealed for a good and sweet year.