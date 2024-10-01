Media in Syria reported an Israeli attack in the capital Damascus early Tuesday morning.

According to the reports, explosions were heard in the area of the Syrian capital, and the defense systems were activated.

Syrian state television reported that three civilians were killed in the attack attributed to Israel, including local television presenter Safaa Ahmed. In addition, it was reported that nine Syrians were injured in the attack.

The official Syrian news agency SANA updated that the air defense systems in Syria intercepted three "hostile targets" over the skies of Damascus.

Last Friday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that five Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on a military base in the Damascus area.

According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out at 1:35 a.m. from the Golan Heights area and targeted one of the Syrian outposts on the Syria-Lebanon border.

Last week it was reported that Israel is recognizing that Iran has increased attempts to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah through Syria.

The IDF on Thursday struck key infrastructure used for transferring weapons between Lebanon and Syria.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."