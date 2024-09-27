Five soldiers were killed overnight in an Israeli attack on a military base in the Damascus area, the Syrian Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the attack was carried out at 1:35 am from the Golan Heights region against one of the Syrian outposts on the Syria-Lebanon border near Kfeir Yabous.

This week, it was reported that Israel has assessed that Iran has stepped up its attempts to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah through Syria. The assessment in Israel is that after the attacks on airports in Syria, Hezbollah switched to arms smuggling by land.

In order to prevent smuggling, yesterday Air Force fighter jets attacked infrastructure sites on the Syria-Lebanon border which are used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syrian territory to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the IDF stated on Thursday.

"The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."