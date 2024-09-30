Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas published a message of condolences "over the fall" of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut over the weekend.

A statement which included a photo of Nasrallah said, "Mr. President Mahmoud Abbas expresses his condolences to the Lebanese Hezbollah (organization) on the death of (Hezbollah's) Secretary General Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah."

Abbas added that deepest condolences are also sent to the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese people, for "the fall of the civilian victims in the brutal Israeli aggression, and the continuation of the war of extermination against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples".

Meanwhile, Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said that the entire region is entering a new and dangerous period of instability.

The only solution for ensuring security and stability in the region is a just solution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative, he stated