Israel likely used US-made 2,000-pound bombs in its strike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, based on an analysis of visuals shared by the IDF.

Analysts who reviewed footage of the strike and its aftermath, at the request of The Post, concluded that the damage aligns with the use of multiple 2,000-pound bombs.

Three analysts who examined a video released by the Israeli air force on Saturday noted that it depicted fighter jets equipped with several 2,000-pound-class bombs, some of which were identified as US-made BLU-109 bombs and JDAM guidance kits. In the video, eight F-15 jets, carrying at least 16 of these bombs, are seen taking off.

Additional photos from the IDF showed individual jets armed with three to six BLU-109 bombs each, according to The Post.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, redirected inquiries about the operation to the IDF.

An IDF spokesperson told The Post, “Dozens of munitions hit the target within seconds with very high precision, and this is part of what is required to hit underground sites at this depth.” They declined to offer further details about the strike.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah was eliminated on Friday in a strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut.