Ahmed and Mahmoud Zidaat, relatives from Hebron, were sentenced to life plus 60 years in prison for the murder of 79-year-old Edna Blustein and injuring 18 other Israelis in a ramming attack in Ra'anana last June.

The two terrorists were also ordered to pay 2.3 million shekels to the victims of the attack.

The head of the judicial panel, Judge Hagai Tarsi, addressed the victims of the attack: "Our hearts go out to Edna Blustein, her children, and grandchildren. She left behind a hurting family and community. We will not forget her when we come to sentence the defendants."

Later in the hearing, in an unusual move, the judge read the full names of every victim of the attack and spoke about the long rehabilitation process that each one must go through.

He added: "The defendants acted through terrible hatred toward Israel and their will to sympathize with the October 7th attack. While the people of Israel mourn their sons who were killed and worry for the hostages, this situation worsens matters.

"An additional element that makes matters worse is their group's careful planning to maximize the force of the attack. For their actions, they should be behind bars until their last day."