This past Friday, in a precise airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force, directed by the Intelligence Directorate, fighter jets struck and eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and Ali Karaki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, who was one of the remaining senior commanders in the organization before the strike.

More than 20 other terrorists of varying ranks, who were present at the underground headquarters in Beirut located beneath civilian buildings, and were managing Hezbollah’s terrorist operations against the State of Israel, were also eliminated.

Among the terrorists eliminated:

* Ibrahim Hussein Jazini - Head of Nasrallah's Security Unit.

* Samir Tawfiq Dib - Nasrallah's long-time confidant and advisor on terrorist activities.

* Abed al-Amir Muhammad Sablini - Head of Hezbollah's Force-Build Up.

* Ali Naaf Ayoub - responsible for coordinating Hezbollah's firepower.

Ibrahim Hussein Jazini and Samir Tawfiq Dib were among Nasrallah's closest associates. Due to their proximity to him, they served a significant role in the day-to-day operations of Hezbollah and Nasrallah in particular.

The terrorists were located at Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the heart of Beirut, embedded beneath several civilian buildings and near UN schools.

Attached is a map showing the location of the headquarters embedded beneath residential buildings and near UN schools: