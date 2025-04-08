A personal envoy of the military ruler of Sudan secretly visited Israel last week, Sudanese news website Alrakoba reported on Tuesday, citing an informed source within the Sudanese military.

According to the report, Lieutenant General Sadiq Ismail, the former director of the Commander-in-Chief's office, who serves as the personal envoy for Sudan's acting leader, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, visited Israel in an attempt to get Israel to act as a bridge between the leader and both the US administration and the UAE.

The report noted that the envoy was sent to deliver multiple messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of al-Burhan.

The representative conveyed al-Burhan’s intention to finalize the normalization process between Sudan and Israel and to move forward with signing the Abraham Accords, seeking Israeli backing for Sudan during the upcoming stages. The envoy noted that the recent diplomatic outreach to Iran, which raised concerns within the Israeli government, was a decision born out of necessity. Given Sudan's growing regional and international isolation since the onset of the war, al-Burhan found it imperative to pursue military support from any available ally to enhance his position in the conflict. Through his envoy, al-Burhan expressed his readiness to meet any terms or commitments required by Israel to ensure the swift conclusion of the agreement.

A source close to al-Burhan stated that he had communicated to Israel his frustration over what he perceived as a lack of support throughout the two-year conflict. He reportedly expected to obtain weaponry that would help him defeat the Rapid Support Forces early on. According to the source, al-Burhan believed Israel’s dissatisfaction with Sudan’s turn toward Iran was unjustified, especially considering that his outreach stemmed from the absence of Israeli military aid, despite a cooperation pact signed between the two nations five years prior.

The source further revealed that al-Burhan reassured Israel of his hope to receive assistance at this critical juncture—support that he believes could significantly improve bilateral relations and positively shift public opinion in Sudan toward Israel.