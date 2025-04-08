MK Ohad Tal, chairman of the Religious Zionist Faction, addressed a letter to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana to request the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry to investigate the conduct of the Shin Bet’s Jewish Department.

According to MK Tal, the Attorney General’s decision to leave the matter for internal review by the Shin Bet itself raises serious concerns of conflict of interest and ensures that no independent, transparent investigation will take place.

He stated: “The recent recordings publicized by Ayala Hasson on Kan News raise grave suspicions about the operations of the Shin Bet’s Jewish Department, including the detention of civilians without evidence, actions by senior officials infused with hatred toward a distinct group of citizens, and their placement in detention cells illegally and with cruelty. Only in dark regimes can a secret service operate in such a way.”

MK Tal is demanding that the Knesset, as the body responsible for overseeing Israel’s executive and security branches, immediately establish an independent parliamentary inquiry.

“Such a commission must investigate not only the actions of the department’s leadership, but also whether they were acting under the direct backing of the head of the Shin Bet himself.

“This is a crucial moment for Israel’s democracy,” he concluded.