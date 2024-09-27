Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in New York, thanked him for the Netherlands' support of Israel, and noted the good relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister also emphasized that Israel's war against Iran's axis of evil is vital not only in ensuring its future but also the future of the West as a whole.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reviewed the threats facing Israel, the fighting in the various sectors, and its efforts and success in minimizing harm to non-combatants.

The Prime Minister referred to the proceeding against Israel in the International Court in The Hague and emphasized that this is a political proceeding based on false libels that endanger every democracy defending itself against terrorism.

Also participating in the meeting were:

For the Israeli side – Prime Minister's Office Director General Yossi Shelley, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, National Security Council Deputy Director Yossi Draznin, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser Dr. Ophir Falk and the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.

For the Dutch side – Foreign Affairs Minister Casper Veldkamp, Foreign Ministry Director General for Political Affairs Marcel De Vink and National Security Adviser Maarten Boef, and other senior officials.