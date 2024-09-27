Multiple Iranian nationals have been indicted for the hacking of former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Politico reported.

The names of the suspects and the number of suspects were not disclosed. The Justice Department is expected to announce the charges later today.

In August, the US government concluded the Iranian government was behind the hack and leak operation targeting former President Trump’s presidential campaign and also attempted to target the Biden-Harris campaign.

The FBI briefed Trump on their preliminary findings in August after news organizations reported receiving documents believed to have come from an account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign htated the hackers were unsuccessful in their attempts against the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The IC is confident that the Iranians have through social engineering and other efforts sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaigns of both political parties. Such activity, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the U.S. election process,” the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said.

“It is important to note that this approach is not new. Iran and Russia have employed these tactics not only in the United States during this and prior federal election cycles but also in other countries around the world,” the statement added.

This week, Trump revealed that he has been briefed on an Iranian plot to have him assassinated.

"Big threats on my life by Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning. "The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone".

He added, "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"

On Tuesday, Trump's campaign stated that he had been briefed on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."