Former US President Donald Trump accused Iran of engaging in "big threats" on his life after he was briefed by US intelligence officials on Iran's attempts to have him assassinated.

"Big threats on my life by Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning. "The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone".

He added, "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"

On Tuesday, Trump's campaign stated that he had been briefed on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States."

The campaign said that “continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months" and that d “law-enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference."

The briefing comes a week and a half after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump while he was playing golf at his West Palm Beach golf course on September 15, the second attempt to assassinate the former president in the last three months.

In July, it was reported that US authorities had uncovered an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump and other officials from his administration. The reports were published at about the same time as the first attempt to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennnsylvania, where the former president was shot in the ear and a bystander was murdered/