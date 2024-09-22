Israeli President Isaac Herzog participated on Sunday in the inauguration ceremony for the memorial for residents of Jerusalem who fell in the Swords of Iron War.

"These are difficult, painful, and bloody days, in which our enemies are doing everything they can to prevent Israeli citizens from living normal lives, to harm Israeli citizens and the State of Israel – across the entire country. Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens were awakened last night to a heinous terrorist attack, directly targeting the Israeli home front, children, the elderly, the sick, residents who simply wish to live in peace and security. We have never desired war, and we do not want war, but let it be clear: we will not rest or be silent until all Israeli citizens return to their homes, safe and secure. It is the right and duty of the State of Israel to protect its citizens. The defensive and offensive capabilities of the State of Israel are proving themselves, and we will continue until full security is achieved," the President stated.

"I extend my support to the soldiers and commanders of the IDF and our wonderful security forces. Our heroes, the finest of our sons and daughters – in active service and reserves – have been working around the clock for an entire year. They fight for all of us. They have no night and no day. They are paying enormous prices – for us, for our security, for our future. I pray on behalf of all of us for their success and safety – may God guard them now and always. I wish to highlight the courage of the citizens of Israel – everywhere – who are showing immense strength and responsibility, even in these difficult, worry-filled moments," Herzog added.

He concluded: "On behalf of the entire nation, I send support and encouragement to our sisters and brothers in the north. True heroes. These are testing moments for us as a society – and we all stand with you, supporting you, and are committed to getting through this time together, and emerging from it to rebuild and restore, in the north, in the south, and throughout the land."