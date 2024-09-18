The New York Times reported that Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mujtaba Amani, lost an eye yesterday and was injured in the other from the pager explosions.

The website reported last night that Israel planted explosives in the pagers that exploded yesterday in Lebanon and Syria, which, according to the report, were manufactured by Gold Apollo in Taiwan.

Reuters reported, quoting a senior security official in Lebanon, that the Mossad planted the explosives in 5,000 devices ordered from Taiwan a few months ago, and that 3,000 of them exploded after receiving a coded message that simultaneously activated the explosives.

According to the same sources, a message, which seemed to come from the Hezbollah leadership was sent to the pagers at 15:30 and it activated the explosives. Founder of Taiwanese Gold Apollo, Ching Kuang, denied that his company was the one that produced the pagers that exploded in Lebanon.