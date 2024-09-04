The IDF published footage on Wednesday of the shaft leading to the tunnel from which the bodies of the hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and MSG Ori Danino were recovered.

The video reveals that the shaft was located next to stuffed animals and wall art of cartoon characters in a children’s play area.

The troops of the 162nd Division and the ISA located the shaft leading to the tunnel in an area surrounded by the enemy and extensively booby-trapped.

"This is a further example of how Hamas abuses civilian areas to hold hostages and carry out its terrorist activities," the IDF stated.