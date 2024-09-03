President Isaac Herzog spoke at the Bar Association's conference and addressed the heads of the judiciary, demanding that the judicial reform not be resumed.

"Only a year ago we came close to civil war, and then to the worst crisis we have experienced since the establishment of the state," he said.

"I hear the initiatives of all those who seek to take us back months. I smell the dangerous fumes of gasoline in the air, and there are some in Israeli society who would strike the match. I warn you against them."

He added: "Is this what the Israeli society needs now? Is this what thousands of bereaved families need? I warn you now, cease and desist. Don't you dare. We need to recover from that terrible divide."