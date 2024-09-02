Activists from the Noam party on Monday morning protested outside the home of Arnon Bar David, chairman of the Histadrut labor union, following his declaration of a general strike in Israel.

The protesters carried signs reading, "Sinwar: Bar David continue this way," and, "Don't give prizes to murderers." They also chanted, "Political strikes are an aid to Hamas!" into loudspeakers.

"When Bar David stops the economy, he is essentially giving [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar a prize for his acts of terror," the protesters explained.

"We are here to tell him to stop lending a hand to harming Israel's security. Stop ignoring the vast healthy majority of the nation. This is what someone whose ability to differentiate between beloved and enemy is blurred looks like."

A large number of municipalities and regional councils have chosen not to take part in the Histadrut strike, and continued their regular routines. Among these are Jerusalem, Ashdod, Netanya, Ramle, Kiryat Shmona, Ashkelon, Dimona, Nahariya, Kiryat Malachi, Sderot, Holon, Petah Tikva, Tzfat Ariel, all of Judea and Samaria, Katzrin, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Gat, Beit Shemesh, Mitzpeh Ramon, Arad, Maaleh Adumim, Migdal Ha'emek, Harish, Nahal Sorek, Bnei Brak, Shlomi, Yerucham, Beit She'an, Efrat, and Maalot-Tarshiha.