US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Sunday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a readout of the call that Austin and Gallant “discussed Israel's recovery of the remains of six hostages in Gaza murdered by Hamas, including the 23-year-old American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The Secretary passed along his deepest condolences to the families of all of the slain hostages, and he expressed outrage at their vicious, illegal, and immoral execution at the hands of Hamas.”

“The Secretary affirmed that Hamas leaders must be held accountable for their crimes. And Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant reaffirmed their mutual commitment to swiftly reaching a ceasefire deal to secure the release of all of the hostages,” added the statement.

Austin also conveyed his condolences for the three Israeli police officers who were murdered in Sunday’s terrorist attack at the Tarqumiya Checkpoint near Hebron, “and expressed his concern over rising tensions and increased terrorist activity there this week.”

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that the six hostages whose bodies were recovered on Saturday were murdered by Hamas terrorists by several gunshots at point-blank range.

According to forensic examinations by the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, the six hostages are estimated to have been murdered in the 48 to 72 hours before the examination (on Thursday or early on Friday morning).

On Saturday night, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) located and recovered the bodies of hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino, from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip and returned them to Israeli territory.

The six were abducted on October 7, 2023, and were murdered in the past two days by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.