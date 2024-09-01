The University of Maryland is permitting the anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine organization to hold a large-scale rally on October 7, the first anniversary of the massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization, the Daily Wire reported.

Rabbi Ari Israel, director of the University of Maryland’s Hillel chapter, told the Wire that he expressed his concerns over the event to the university administration, but the demonstration on the anniversary of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust was still allowed.

The SJP chapter wrote on its Instagram page, “We are approaching 11 months of genocide against the Palestinians. “It has been almost a full year of genocide and terror as death tolls continue to rise."

Last Tuesday, the second day of the new semester, SJP held another anti-Israel demonstration on the University of Maryland campus titled '15,000 Flags for Gaza.' The organization claimed that "150,000 martyrs" have been killed in Gaza over the last eleven months, more than tripling the already suspect claims of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry that about 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The University of Maryland SJP chapter explicitly denies the right of the State of Israel to exist.

In the aftermath of the Hamas massacre in October 2023, the SJP national leadership published a statement calling the massacre a "historic win" and endorsing "armed confrontation with the oppressors." SJP further called for "dismantling Zionism" and the "complete liberation" of all land under Israeli control, effectively calling for the complete destruction of the State of Israel.

A number of SJP chapters throughout the US published messages explicitly supporting Hamas' massacre, including the chapters at George Mason University, Hunter College, and University of California at Berkeley, according to the Anti-Defamation League.