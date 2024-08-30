The IDF on Thursday foiled an attempt by terrorists to take over a humanitarian aid convoy headed for the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement from the IDF, a coordinated convoy of humanitarian aid vehicles from the "ANERA" organization had entered the southern Rafah region earlier on Thursday.

As the convoy was making its way, terrorists took over a jeep that was driving at the front of the convoy and tried to divert it to another place.

After the takeover and after it was confirmed that only the vehicle carrying the terrorists could be attacked, the IDF struck the vehicle.

The IDF stated that "there was no damage to the other vehicles in the convoy and it reached its destination according to plans. The attack on the terrorists removed the threat of them taking over the humanitarian convoy."

After the incident, representatives of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) spoke with representatives of "ANERA" who confirmed that all the members of the organization and the humanitarian aid that were part of the convoy were safe and sound and reached their destination safely.

The IDF stressed that "the presence of armed men inside a humanitarian convoy that is not coordinated is against the procedures and makes it difficult to secure the convoys and their workers, thus also harming the humanitarian effort in Gaza."