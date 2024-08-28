Labor Minister Yoav Ben Tzur on Wednesday slammed Israel's Attorney General for ordering that the exclusion of yeshiva students' families from daycare subsidies begin only in three months.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Ben Tzur wrote that such a solution is "a short-term delay, a false front via a temporary solution which only deepens the problem."

He added that the proposed changes "are in complete opposition to the purpose of daycare subsidies," which were created in order to encourage women to join the workforce.

"Your decision to delay the decree for a period of only three months does not stem from moral motives," he noted. "My position is clear: Only a delay of at least a year will provide a response and a solution for thousands of young children, mothers, and caregivers whose futures, security, and welfare are now called into question."

"As the minister who bears full responsibility for the matter, I am obligated to warn now regarding the lack of ability to adhere to a short timetable of only three months to implement your decision. Implementation or an attempt to implement your decision under the timetable involved, besides for that it is absolutely unrealistic, will also lead to complete chaos...which will critically harm normal functioning of the Ministry's systems, with all that comes with that."

Ben Tzur also criticized Baharav-Miara's refusal to allow him to hire a private lawyer to represent him instead of her: "It is unthinkable that my opinion as the minister charged with the issue should not be heard by the Supreme Court. Therefore, I ask that you immediately allow me to take an external legal advocate. This is my right and my obligation as the minister charged with this matter."