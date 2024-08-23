A court in southern Russia on Friday sentenced five men to more than six years in prison each, in the first convictions linked to a mass anti-Israel protest at an airport in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region last October, Reuters reported.

The men received sentences ranging from just over six years to nine years for their involvement in rioting, though they did not admit guilt, according to the court in the Krasnodar region.

Additionally, one protester was found guilty of using violence against a government official.

The trial was relocated from Dagestan to Krasnodar due to the case's sensitive nature, according to Reuters.

The protest occurred last October when hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators stormed an airport in Makhachkala after a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there, amid widespread unrest in the North Caucasus over Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Video footage from the incident showed mostly young men waving Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, breaking glass doors, and running through the airport while shouting "Allahu Akbar".

The crowd gathered at the airport after a message on a local Telegram channel urged Dagestanis to confront the "uninvited guests" and force the plane and its passengers to leave.

More than 20 people were injured before security forces managed to quell the unrest. None of the passengers on the plane were harmed. Police arrested dozens of individuals suspected of involvement in the incident.

