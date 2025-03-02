The Stavropol District Court has handed down heavy sentences to five residents of the Republic of Dagestan who were involved in the antisemitic riot at Makhachkala Airport in October 2023.

The convicts: Ramazan Abdullavkov, Ismail Amirov, Yasin Gadjiev, Magomedli Omarov, and Magomedgadji Chirgilaev will be sentenced to eight to ten years in prison.

The incident ensued on October 29th, 2023, when crowds broke into the airport looking for Israeli and Jewish passengers who arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv.

24 million rubles worth of property damage was caused during the riot and 30 members of security and police officers were assaulted, of which 23 were injured.

The five suspects were charged with mass rioting that was accompanied by violence and pogroms and with harming the security of transportation at infrastructure facilities.

The trial process was transferred from Dagestan to the Krasnodar and Stavropol districts, apparently to ensure a fair process without local pressure.

President Vladimir Putin strongly condemned the riot and referred to the organizers as "scum." He also accused Western agents, as well as Ukraine, of instigating the riot.

According to data published by the Russian authorities, since August 2024, 53 rioters have received prison sentences, and a total of 58 have been convicted.

The Russian inquiry committee stated that evidence has been collected against 142 suspects, seven of whom, including three of the organizers, have been declared as wanted after they disappeared.

Security officials in Moscow noted that the severity of the sentences reflects the Kremlin's strong stance against antisemitic riots, especially in the Muslim regions of the Russian Federation.