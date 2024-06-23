Gunmen opened fire at a synagogue on Sunday in Makhachkala, the capital of the majority-Muslim Russian Republic of Dagestan. At the same time, gunmen shot at a church in the Dagestani city of Derbent.

Two non-Jewish security guards and a police officer were shot outside the synagogue. The gunmen then set the house of worship on fire.

According to some reports, a priest was murdered as well.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that So far, no Jews or Israelis are known among the victims.

This is a developing story more details to follow.