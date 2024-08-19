A two and a half-year-old toddler was forgotten on a bus by his mother. He was found by a patrol officer sitting alone in the back seat of the bus.

The police received a report from the toddler's mother, who tearfully said she was on the bus with her son and forgot to get him off.

Numerous officers left the Afula precinct in an attempt to locate the bus. During the search, one of them noticed a line 3 bus with a toddler sitting in the back seat. He stopped the bus, and the driver admitted she didn't notice the toddler at all.

The officer approached the two and a half-year-old and took him back to his mother in a police car. A report about the incident was forwarded, as required, to social services.