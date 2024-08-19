Colombia, Israel's largest provider of coal, is officially ceasing its sales of coal to Israel, Israel Hayom reported.

On Sunday, Colombia's Industry and Commerce Ministry published an order to end the sales to the Jewish state.

Last year, Israel purchased $450 million worth of coal from Colombia.

Earlier this year, Colombian President Gustavo Petro promised to suspend his country's coal exports to Israel so long as the war against the Hamas terror group is ongoing.

Israel Hayom noted that Colombia's cessation of coal sales does not threaten Israel's energy security, since Israel has other sources of coal imports, and the Israel Electric Corporation will easily be able to find alternative sources of coal.

In addition, Israel plans to cease coal-based production by 2026, though most electricity today is still produced using coal.