A Colombian tourist, who has been in Israel illegally for over four years, was arrested in Petah Tikva while disguised as a haredi Jew.

According to the Population and Immigration Authority, the man would attend synagogue dressed in haredi garb, participate in the services, and was even called up to the Torah.

The man entered Israel in 2019 with a three-month tourist visa. Even though his request for political asylum in 2020 and another request to receive humanitarian status were denied, he remained in Israel illegally.

The suspect was arrested in an operation by the Central District Enforcement and Foreigners Authority and is expected to be deported.