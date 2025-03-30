Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who often criticizes Israel and cut off diplomatic relations with the Jewish state following the October 7th Massacre, called on Hamas to release the hostage Elkana Bohbot.

Bohbot holds Colombian citizenship, and the country has called for his release in the past. President Petro published a post on Sunday calling for Bohbot's release, less than a day after he appeared in another Hamas video.

Petro's post itself was highly anti-Israel, and the president even criticizes Bohbot's taste in music, noting that he was abducted from a trance music festival, which he called "terrible music."

Throughout the post, he goes on about his support for popular revolutions and the struggle of the Palestinian Arabs and explains that he believes, because of that, he could ask Hamas to release Elkana.

President Petro concludes by explaining that his country cut ties with Israel "until Netanyahu leaves to serve as a murderer of children, the modern Herods must go to jail."