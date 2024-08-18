A 50-year-old man was killed on Sunday evening when a truck exploded on Lehi Street in Tel Aviv. The MDA team that was called to the scene pronounced him dead.

At the same time, a 33-year-old man who was moderately injured by shrapnel was treated and taken to Ichilov Hospital.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and have not ruled out a nationalist motive.

MDA paramedic, Nitzan Faraj said: "We were called to the scene after residents heard a loud explosion. When we arrived, we saw a truck on fire and with a man about 50 years old lying nearby. He was unconscious and with severe multi-system injuries. Medical tests showed he was without a pulse and wasn't breathing and all we could do was pronounce him dead on site."