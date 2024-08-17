Activists from several countries are setting out on a converted trawler to defy Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave, Reuters reported on Friday.

"The purpose of this mission is to send a message that civil society is not OK with what's happening in Gaza," said Fellipe Lopes, the Portuguese media coordinator of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition on board the ship Handala during a stopover in Malta.

"We expect to encounter resistance throughout our mission," said Australian activist Michael Coleman, according to Reuters.

"Ours is not an illegal activity in any shape or form. The International Court of Justice has asked them to grant unfettered access to aid into Gaza and I implore them to let us and other aids through immediately," he added.

The brightly colored Handala carries activists from Italy, France, Norway, Australia, the Netherlands, Syria and a number of Palestinian Arabs, according to Reuters. It has made several port calls around Scandinavia and the Mediterranean to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

Its hull carries slogans reading: "Free Palestine," "Gaza you are not alone" and "Stop the Genocide," while its humanitarian aid cargo consists mostly of medicines.

In 2010, a previous "Freedom Flotilla" set off from the southern Turkish city of Antalya, leading to a deadly episode after Israeli soldiers boarded one of the ships, the Mavi Marmara, when the Islamists on board, who claimed they were carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, refused to reverse course and dock at the Ashdod Port.

As soon as they boarded the ship, the soldiers were attacked by the Islamists with clubs and knives, forcing the troops to open fire and killing 10 of those on board.

Upon inspection it was discovered that there was no humanitarian aid whatsoever aboard the Marmara.

Earlier this year, another "Freedom Flotilla" aimed at delivering aid to Gaza was blocked in Turkey after being denied use of two of its ships.

The coalition of NGOs and other associations organizing the flotilla said it was unable to set sail after the West African country of Guinea-Bissau withdrew its flagged vessels.

