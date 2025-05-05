An international humanitarian group on Sunday accused Malta of obstructing efforts to assist a ship en route to Gaza following what it described as a drone strike near Maltese waters, Reuters reported.

The Maltese government firmly rejected the allegation, stating the vessel’s crew declined help from local authorities.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a network of non-governmental organizations aiming to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza, claimed the vessel Conscience was damaged early Friday by two drone strikes in the southern Mediterranean, just beyond Malta's territorial boundary.

According to the group, the impact caused significant damage to the front of the ship and resulted in a power outage.

The coalition said the vessel had been awaiting the arrival of around 30 international activists before continuing to Gaza with supplies of food and medicine. Volunteers from 13 countries reportedly attempted to board the ship from Malta over the weekend but were intercepted by the Maltese military and turned back under threat of arrest.

The group also alleged that the Maltese government had denied the ship permission to enter port for repairs and medical assistance. Four people aboard were said to have sustained cuts and burns in the alleged attack—the first time injuries were publicly reported.

Prime Minister Robert Abela addressed the matter, saying Malta continues to offer support but must also safeguard national security.

He noted that the ship’s captain had declined to allow a government-appointed surveyor and police personnel to board.

Abela affirmed that Malta would permit the vessel to undergo repairs once it was confirmed that the cargo was strictly humanitarian. "Once it was verified that the ship's cargo was solely humanitarian, Malta would facilitate repairs so that it could continue its voyage to Gaza," he said.

In 2010, a previous "Freedom Flotilla" set off from the southern Turkish city of Antalya, leading to a deadly episode after Israeli soldiers boarded one of the ships, the Mavi Marmara, when the Islamists on board, who claimed they were carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, refused to reverse course and dock at the Ashdod Port.

As soon as they boarded the ship, the soldiers were attacked by the Islamists with clubs and knives, forcing the troops to open fire and killing 10 of those on board.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that there was no humanitarian aid whatsoever aboard the Marmara.

Last year, another "Freedom Flotilla" aimed at delivering aid to Gaza was blocked in Turkey after being denied use of two of its ships.

The coalition of NGOs and other associations organizing the flotilla said it was unable to set sail after the West African country of Guinea-Bissau withdrew its flagged vessels.