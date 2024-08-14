US Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the highest ranked Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement on Wednesday accusing the Biden Administration of pursuing policies that favor America's enemies over its ally Israel.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has consistently pursued policies that embolden America’s adversaries and undercut our allies – no one should be surprised that we’re bracing ourselves for an Iranian attack against Israel," Sen. Risch said.

He stated, “After the horrific attacks of October 7, 2023, the administration restricted Israel’s right to defend itself from the start. From suspending arms sales, to slowing sales already in the pipeline, to feckless calls for a ceasefire – the administration has undercut the Israelis during their greatest time of need."

“The administration continues to hold sales of 2,000 pound bombs and other tools the Israelis require. These weapons are absolutely necessary in the event of a wider war with Hezbollah. Instead of reinforcing Israeli deterrence, the administration is sending a message that ‘the U.S. doesn’t have your back,’" he said.

“Not only have President Biden and Vice President Harris deprived the Israelis of the military tools they need to get the job done, the administration’s arms sales policies only serve to pander to the progressive left. Worse, these misguided policies send the signal to our allies and adversaries that America will not stand by our partners during their greatest need," Risch conclided.