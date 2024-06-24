Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a press conference today (Monday) during his visit to Washington DC.

“I am now going to meet with CIA Director Bill Burns, in order to discuss the hostage issue. I have been dealing with this issue since the first day [of the war] and I would like to emphasize that it is Israel’s primary commitment to return the hostages, with no exception, to their families and homes. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring them home." Gallant said.

"Later in the day, I will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This follows my meetings with the President’s senior advisors, Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk," he said.

He continued, "The meeting with Secretary Blinken, like my other meetings in Washington, are critical. Among other topics, we will discuss the transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza and its impact on the region, including vis-a-vis Lebanon and other areas."

According to Gallant, "The meetings we are holding are extremely important and impactful on the future of the war in Gaza and our ability to achieve the goals of the war, on developments on the northern border, and other areas."

"The alliance between Israel and the United States, led by the U.S. over many years, is extremely important," he said. "Other than the IDF, our ties with the US are the most important element for our future from a security perspective."

"We are discussing a variety of issues. In areas where we have disagreements, we discuss everything in detail and reach agreements and solve issues. And I am sure this will be true this time as well,” Gallant concluded.