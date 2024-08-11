The military prosecution has requested to extend the detention of the Force 100 soldiers suspected of abusing a captured Hamas operative for further investigation.

"The military prosecution announced that it does not object to referring the suspects to a detention report, which will examine if there is a place to recommend their release to an alternative detention," the IDF stated.

Last week, Kan reported that the Institute of Forensic Medicine was requested by the Military Police Investigative Unit to provide an opinion on whether the alleged abuse was committed, but the institute did not have sufficient evidence to provide an opinion.

The institute emphasized that since the findings on the terrorist's body were not documented and he had already been operated on, there are no findings to rely on except for the reports provided by the doctors who treated him.

These reports are not unequivocal proof that the alleged abuse - the forceful insertion of an object into the rectum - did or did not occur.

According to a medical report, the detained terrorist was brought for examination at a clinic at the Sde Teiman base late at night and told the examining doctor that he was in pain due to a fall. The doctor noted in the report that there was no evidence of a wound or source of bleeding from which the detainee suffered and added that he decided to refer the detainee to a hospital due to suspicion of continuous internal bleeding.

A hospital report indicated that he suffered injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen. There was no conclusive determination related to the suspected abuse.

A senior medical official who accessed the documents said they cannot constitute evidence confirming or refuting the suspicions.