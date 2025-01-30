The military court at Beit Lid will hold a hearing this morning (Thursday), concurrently with the release of hundreds of prisoners as part of the hostage deal, to discuss the military prosecutor's request to extend the restrictive conditions imposed on IDF soldiers suspected of abusing security prisoners.

The soldiers are part of Force 100, a special prison intervention unit in the Military Police Corps.

Among the restrictions is a ban on leaving the country and depositing their passports with the prosecution for another two weeks. Lawyers representing some of the soldiers from the Honenu legal aid organization stated they will oppose the request from the military prosecution.

Attorneys Adi Keidar, Moshe Polsky, and Nati Rom, representing the soldiers, said, "It is better for the prosecution to focus on and delve into the claims made during the hearing procedure, claims for which the necessary decision is to close the case immediately and end a sad chapter in the history of the military prosecution and its branches."

"Instead of providing clear answers about the leaks that tarnished the soldiers' names and severely harmed the State of Israel, the prosecution is wasting valuable time on pointless discussions."

The soldiers were arrested about six months ago on suspicion of harming Hamas terrorists held at Sde Teiman airbase. They were held in custody for two months. After their release, they were under house arrest with restrictive conditions, and only a few weeks ago the severe restrictions were lifted, allowing them to return to work.